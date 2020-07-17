The Fall of Troy release first new song in 4 years, announce new album ‘Mukiltearth’

We recently included The Fall of Troy's classic 2005 sophomore album Doppelgänger in our list of 15 albums that defined the 2000s post-hardcore boom, so, needless to say, we're very excited to learn the band has just released their first new song in four years and announced a new album. The album's called Mukiltearth and it's due August 8, and the new song is called "We Are the Future."

The song is classic Fall of Troy, striking a balance between vicious post-hardcore and a more melodic side and working in all the flashy, tech-y lead guitar you can ask for, but it also finds them treading some new waters and it feels fresh. Listen and watch the video below.

Update: This post has been updated with the release date for the new album and the video for the new song.

