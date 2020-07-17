The Fall of Troy release first new song in 4 years, announce new album ‘Mukiltearth’
We recently included The Fall of Troy's classic 2005 sophomore album Doppelgänger in our list of 15 albums that defined the 2000s post-hardcore boom, so, needless to say, we're very excited to learn the band has just released their first new song in four years and announced a new album. The album's called Mukiltearth and it's due August 8, and the new song is called "We Are the Future."
The song is classic Fall of Troy, striking a balance between vicious post-hardcore and a more melodic side and working in all the flashy, tech-y lead guitar you can ask for, but it also finds them treading some new waters and it feels fresh. Listen and watch the video below.
Welcome to Mukiltearth
Posted by The Fall of Troy on Thursday, July 16, 2020
Update: This post has been updated with the release date for the new album and the video for the new song.
--