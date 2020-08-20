The Fall’s ‘The Frenz Experiment’ gets expanded reissue (watch “Frenz” video)

Beggars Arkive continues its The Fall reissue series with a double-disc expanded edition of their 1988 album The Frenz Experiment. This is the album that includes their cover of The Kinks' "Victoria" which was a hit in the UK and the video was in regular 120 Minutes rotation in America. (The album went to #17 in UK, their first Top 20 hit.) Frenz also includes the punchy "Bremen Nacht" and the moody title track, for which they've made a very cool new animated video, directed by Sabrina Nichols & Craig McNeil, which you can watch below.

The bonus disc, which comes with both the vinyl and CD reissues, includes a couple of classic non-LP singles from the same era: their dance anthem "Hit the North," and their cover of R. Dean Taylor's Northern Soul classic "There's a Ghost in My House" (which was The Fall's biggest hit). The CD set also includes a Janice Long BBC session, and their cover of The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" from the NME Sgt Pepper Knew My Father charity compilation.

Both the CD and vinyl editions come with a new booklet featuring rare photos, new liner notes and interviews. It's out October 23 via Beggars Arkive and you can pre-order it now.

THE FALL - THE FRENZ EXPERIMENT EXPANDED REISSUE TRACKLIST:

VINYL DETAILS

ORIGINAL ALBUM, SINGLES, B-SIDES AND EXTENSIVE SLEEVE NOTES WITH NEW INTERVIEWS

A1 Frenz

A2 Carry Bag Man

A3 Get a Hotel

A4 Victoria

A5 Athlete Cured

B1 In These Times

B2 The Steak Place

B3 Bremen Nacht (Vinyl version)

B4 Guest Informant (Excerpt)

B5 Oswald Defence Lawyer

C1 There's a Ghost in My House (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

C2 Sleep Debt Snatches (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

C3 Mark'll Sink Us (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

C4 Haf Found Bormann(from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

C5 Bremen Nacht Run Out (from the Bremen Nacht Run Out single, included w.initial pressing of the album)

C6 Northerns in Europ (from the Hit The North single)

D1 Hit the North Part 1 (from the Hit The North single)

D2 Australians in Europe (from the Hit The North single)

D3 Guest Informant (B-side from the Victoria single)

D4 Tuff Life Booogie (B-side from the Victoria single)

D5 Twister (B-side from the Victoria single)

CD DETAILS

ORIGINAL ALBUM, SINGLES B-SIDES, PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 4-TRACK BBC SESSION and “A DAY IN THE LIFE” BEATLES COVER RARITY. ALSO CONTAINS 24 PAGE BOOKLET WITH NEW INTERVIEWS.

CD1

1 Frenz

2 Carry Bag Man

3 Get a Hotel

4 Victoria

5 Athlete Cured

6 In These Times

7 The Steak Place

8 Bremen Nacht (Vinyl version)

9 Guest Informant (Excerpt)

10 Oswald Defence Lawyer

11 Bremen Nacht Run Out (from the Bremen Nacht Run Out single, included w.initial pressing of the album)

12 Mark'll Sink Us (2) (from the Bremen Nacht Run Out single, included w. initial pressing of the album)

CD2

1 There's a Ghost in My House (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

2 Sleep Debt Snatches (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

3 Mark'll Sink Us (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

4 Haf Found Bormann (from There’s A Ghost In My House single)

5 Hit the North Part 1 (from the Hit The North single)

6 Australians in Europe (from the Hit The North single)

7 Northerns in Europ (from the Hit The North single)

8 Guest Informant (B-side from the Victoria single)

9 Tuff Life Booogie (B-side from the Victoria single)

10 Twister (B-side from the Victoria single)

11 Bremen Nacht (Alternative)

12 A Day In The Life % (from 1988 NME Charity compilation)

13 Frenz (Janice Long BBC session) *

14 There’s A Ghost In My House (Janice Long BBC session) *

15 Get A Hotel (Janice Long BBC session) *

16 Haf Found Boorman (Janice Long BBC session) *

*previously unreleased

% rarity

