The Far Side (“formerly of The Pharcyde”) announce ‘Bizarre Ride’ 30th anniversary tour

The Far Side, aka former Pharcyde members Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album, Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde, by playing it on tour this spring. The tour kicks off April 3 in Miami and runs through May 14 in Los Angeles, with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, NYC, Detroit, Austin, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas and more. All dates are listed in the tour poster below.

The NYC show happens April 10 at Sony Hall and tickets go on sale Thursday, February 10 at 11 AM.

Listen to Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde, and watch videos for singles "Ya Mama," "Passin' Me By" and "Otha Fish," below.

Fatlip and Slimkid3 toured the album in 2019 under the name Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde.