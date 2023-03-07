The Feelies add more US tour dates, playing 2 Brooklyn shows with The Willies (BV presale)

The Feelies are playing shows in 2023 and as usual it's in short, weekend-length bursts, with shows in Bethlehem, PA and Baltimore in March, and Cambridge and Amherst in April. They've just announced they'll be back in NYC for two shows at Brooklyn Made on June 16 & 17, and both of those feature a rare opening performance by their mostly instrumental offshoot group The Willies.

You can get tickets for the Brooklyn Made shows -- June 16 here and June 17 here -- early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 9 at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

THE FEELIES - 2023 TOUR DATES

March 24th - Bethlehem (PA) - MusikFest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center

March 25th - Baltimore (MD) - Ottobar

April 21st - Cambridge (MA) - The Sinclair

April 22nd - Amherst (MA) - The Drake

June 16th - NYC - Brooklyn Made

June 17th - NYC - Brooklyn Made

