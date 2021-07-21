The Feelies announce fall tour dates

The Feelies have never really toured, opting to play little pockets of shows over a long weekend (they used to be known for playing national holidays when the members didn't have to ask off work), and they mostly stay on the East Coast. Between the scarcity of performances and their famously epic-length sets, you should never pass up a chance to see them. It's been two years since their last shows, thanks to the pandemic, but they've just announced a couple shows for the fall.

They'll play Woodstock's The Colony on November 5 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 5. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Those are the only shows they have for now.