The Feelies announce November shows

The Feelies don't so much tour as pick a weekend to reconvene and do a few shows. They're always great, delivering marathon sets full of originals and covers, and folks travel from around the world to see them. These days their shows are almost always on the East Coast, and that's the case with a couple of New Jersey dates announced for November: They'll play Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 11/18 and Atlantic City's Anchor Rock Club on 11/19. Tickets for both go on sale today at 10 AM.

Before that, The Feelies play the first day of Accord, NY's Woodsist Festival (September 24), a day that also includes Guided by Voices, Bill Callahan, Woods, Pachyman, Myriam Gendron, and The Reds Pinks & Purples. (Day 2 includes Waxahatchee, Sun Ra Arkestra, and more.) Tickets are on sale.