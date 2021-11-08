The Feelies played Woodstock & Jersey City (video, setlists)
The Feelies played their first shows since 2019 over the weekend, hitting Woodstock's Colony on Friday (11/5) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday (11/6). As they usually do these day, The Feelies played two sets at each show, followed by an extended encore. The band and crowd at White Eagle hall were in good spirits, though stage banter was limited to bassist Brenda Sauter thanking everyone for coming out. The band rarely play beyond the East Coast, and as usual with Feelies shows, there were a number of fans who flew in from around the world to see them.
Both nights had basically the same main setlist, with 27 songs including "The High Road," "When Company Comes," "Loveless Love," "Let's Go," "Higher Ground," "Away," Doing' It Again," "Sooner or Later," "Crazy Rhythms," a cover of Jonathan Richman's "Egyptian Reggae" and more.
For the encores, both audiences got "Slipping (Into Something)" and "Fa Cé-La," as well as covers of The Doors" "Strange Days" and Bob Dylan's "Seven Days," but Woodstock also got The Modern Lovers' "Astral Plane" and Patti Smith's "Dancing Barefoot," while Jersey City got The Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black" and The Beatles' "Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey" before ending the night with a tribute to Florian Schneider with a cover of Kraftwerk's "Kommet Musik II." Setlists for both shows are below.
The Feelies next weekend of shows will be in 2022, playing Fairfield, CT's The Warehouse on 3/18, and Philly's World Cafe Live on 3/19.
SETLIST: The Feelies @ The Colony 11/5/2021
Set 1:
Here Before
When Company Comes
Egyptian Reggae (Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers )
Let's Go
The High Road
On The Roof
Nobody Knows
Change Your Mind
Should Be Gone
Again Today
Two Rooms
Original Love
Loveless Love
Set 2:
Make It Clear
Decide
Been Replaced
Recognition
Higher Ground
Gone, Gone, Gone
Away
Doin' It Again
Waiting
The Final Word
Sooner or Later
Too Far Gone
Raised Eyebrows
Crazy Rhythms
Encore:
Fa Cé-La
Slipping (Into Something)
Encore 2:
Strange Days (The Doors )
Seven Days (Bob Dylan )
Encore 3:
Astral Plane (The Modern Lovers )
Dancing Barefoot (Patti Smith Group )
SETLIST: The Feelies @ White Eagle Hall 11/6/2021
Set 1:
Here Before
When Company Comes
Egyptian Reggae (Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers )
Let's Go
The High Road
On The Roof
Nobody Knows
Change Your Mind
Should Be Gone
Again Today
Two Rooms
Original Love
Loveless Love
Set 1:
Make It Clear
Been Replaced
Recognition
Higher Ground
Decide
Gone, Gone, Gone
Away
Doin' It Again
Waiting
The Final Word
Sooner or Later
Too Far Gone
Raised Eyebrows
Crazy Rhythms
Encore:
Strange Days (The Doors )
Seven Days (Bob Dylan )
Encore 2:
Slipping (Into Something)
Fa Cé-La
Encore 3:
Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones )
Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey (The Beatles )
Encore 4:
Kommet Musik II (Kraftwerk )