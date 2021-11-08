The Feelies played Woodstock & Jersey City (video, setlists)

The Feelies played their first shows since 2019 over the weekend, hitting Woodstock's Colony on Friday (11/5) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday (11/6). As they usually do these day, The Feelies played two sets at each show, followed by an extended encore. The band and crowd at White Eagle hall were in good spirits, though stage banter was limited to bassist Brenda Sauter thanking everyone for coming out. The band rarely play beyond the East Coast, and as usual with Feelies shows, there were a number of fans who flew in from around the world to see them.

Both nights had basically the same main setlist, with 27 songs including "The High Road," "When Company Comes," "Loveless Love," "Let's Go," "Higher Ground," "Away," Doing' It Again," "Sooner or Later," "Crazy Rhythms," a cover of Jonathan Richman's "Egyptian Reggae" and more.

For the encores, both audiences got "Slipping (Into Something)" and "Fa Cé-La," as well as covers of The Doors" "Strange Days" and Bob Dylan's "Seven Days," but Woodstock also got The Modern Lovers' "Astral Plane" and Patti Smith's "Dancing Barefoot," while Jersey City got The Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black" and The Beatles' "Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey" before ending the night with a tribute to Florian Schneider with a cover of Kraftwerk's "Kommet Musik II." Setlists for both shows are below.

The Feelies next weekend of shows will be in 2022, playing Fairfield, CT's The Warehouse on 3/18, and Philly's World Cafe Live on 3/19.

SETLIST: The Feelies @ The Colony 11/5/2021

Set 1:

Here Before

When Company Comes

Egyptian Reggae (Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers )

Let's Go

The High Road

On The Roof

Nobody Knows

Change Your Mind

Should Be Gone

Again Today

Two Rooms

Original Love

Loveless Love

Set 2:

Make It Clear

Decide

Been Replaced

Recognition

Higher Ground

Gone, Gone, Gone

Away

Doin' It Again

Waiting

The Final Word

Sooner or Later

Too Far Gone

Raised Eyebrows

Crazy Rhythms

Encore:

Fa Cé-La

Slipping (Into Something)

Encore 2:

Strange Days (The Doors )

Seven Days (Bob Dylan )

Encore 3:

Astral Plane (The Modern Lovers )

Dancing Barefoot (Patti Smith Group )

SETLIST: The Feelies @ White Eagle Hall 11/6/2021

Set 1:

Here Before

When Company Comes

Egyptian Reggae (Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers )

Let's Go

The High Road

On The Roof

Nobody Knows

Change Your Mind

Should Be Gone

Again Today

Two Rooms

Original Love

Loveless Love

Set 1:

Make It Clear

Been Replaced

Recognition

Higher Ground

Decide

Gone, Gone, Gone

Away

Doin' It Again

Waiting

The Final Word

Sooner or Later

Too Far Gone

Raised Eyebrows

Crazy Rhythms

Encore:

Strange Days (The Doors )

Seven Days (Bob Dylan )

Encore 2:

Slipping (Into Something)

Fa Cé-La

Encore 3:

Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones )

Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey (The Beatles )

Encore 4:

Kommet Musik II (Kraftwerk )