The Feelies playing 2 nights at Brooklyn Made in May (BV presale)

New Jersey indie rock icons The Feelies have never really toured as much as they've played sporadic long weekends' worth of shows, and they usually don't leave the Northeast. These days, with the members a little more far-flung around the country, shows are even rarer, though they do tend to play a few times in the NYC area every year. Fans fly in from around the world to see them and The Feelies are always worth catching.

They just played Woodstock and Jersey CIty last month, and have shows in Fairfield, CT and Philadelphia in March, and they've just announced they'll play NYC's Brooklyn Made on May 20 & 21. All tour dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for those shows with the BrooklynVegan presale that will run Wednesday, December 8 at 10 AM through Thursday, December 11 at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the Brooklyn Made shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10 at 10 AM.

The Feelies - 2022 Tour Dates

March 18 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

March 19 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

May 20 - NYC - Brooklyn Made

May 21 - NYC - Brooklyn Made