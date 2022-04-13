The Fest 20 lineup: Hot Water Music, Bouncing Souls, AVAIL, Samiam, Piebald &#038; MUCH more

The Fest 20 lineup: Hot Water Music, Bouncing Souls, AVAIL, Samiam, Piebald & MUCH more

The always-awesome Gainesville punk festival The Fest returns for its 20th year from October 28-30, and the initial lineup is looking stacked as ever. It includes two sets each from Hot Water Music, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Samiam, Piebald, and The Flatliners, plus AVAIL, The Suicide Machines, Cursive, The Ergs!, Iron Chic, City of Caterpillar, Mustard Plug, Chris Gethard, War On Women, Cobra Skulls, Twelve Hour Turn, Toys That Kill, Into It. Over It., Tim Barry F.Y.P, The Dopamines, Catbite, Zeta, Bob Nanna, No Trigger, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Audio Karate, Pet Symmetry, Dikembe, Kill Lincoln, Underground Railroad to Candyland, Signals Midwest, NO MAN, JER, Ann Beretta, Slingshot Dakota, Pool Kids, Dollar Signs, Tsunami Bomb, The Callous Daoboys, Typesetter, Kali Masi, Restraining Order, Caithlin de Marrais, Gillian Carter, Omnigone, Sarchasm, Joystick, The Best of the Worst, Short Fictions, The Sonder Bombs, Eichlers, California Cousins, Flying Raccoon Suit, Noise Complaint, The Upfux, Dissidente, and much more, plus even more TBA.

Tickets go on sale 4/20 at noon EST. Check out the poster with the full initial lineup below.

