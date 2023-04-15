The Fest 2023 lineup: Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Gorilla Biscuits, Wonder Years &#038; more

The Fest 2023 lineup: Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Gorilla Biscuits, Wonder Years & more

Gainesville punk mecca The Fest returns October 27-29, and the initial lineup is here and it's stacked as always. It includes Thursday (two sets, including a War All The Time set), Less Than Jake (two sets, including a Hello Rockview set), Descendents, Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, The Wonder Years (two sets), Dillinger Four, Lucero, GWAR, Sparta, ALL, Laura Jane Grace, Mustard Plug (two sets), Against All Authority, Samiam, Braid (two sets, including Frame & Canvas), Strike Anywhere (two sets), Smoking Popes, The Pietasters (two sets), Cloud Nothings, Eve 6, Saetia, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Jeromes Dream, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, Chris Gethard (two sets), Folly, We Are The Union, I Am The Avalanche, Free Throw, Direct Hit! (two sets, including Brainless God), No Trigger, Zeta, The Bollweevils (two sets), Gel, JER, Taking Meds, and tons more.

Full initial lineup on the poster below. More bands TBA June 1. Tickets coming soon.

loading...
Filed Under: 2023 Music Festival Lineups, Against All Authority, All, Braid, Brendan Kelly, Chris Gethard, Cloud Nothings, Descendents, Dillinger Four, Direct Hit!, Eve 6, Folly, Free Throw, Gel, Gorilla Biscuits, Gwar, I Am the Avalanche, JER, Jeromes Dream, Laura Jane Grace, Less Than Jake, Lucero, Mustard Plug, No Trigger, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, punk, Quicksand, Saetia, Samiam, Smoking Popes, Sparta, Strike Anywhere, Taking Meds, The Bollweevils, The Fest, The Pietasters, The Wonder Years, Thursday, Tim Barry, We Are The Union, Zeta
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan