The Fest 2023 lineup: Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Gorilla Biscuits, Wonder Years & more

Gainesville punk mecca The Fest returns October 27-29, and the initial lineup is here and it's stacked as always. It includes Thursday (two sets, including a War All The Time set), Less Than Jake (two sets, including a Hello Rockview set), Descendents, Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, The Wonder Years (two sets), Dillinger Four, Lucero, GWAR, Sparta, ALL, Laura Jane Grace, Mustard Plug (two sets), Against All Authority, Samiam, Braid (two sets, including Frame & Canvas), Strike Anywhere (two sets), Smoking Popes, The Pietasters (two sets), Cloud Nothings, Eve 6, Saetia, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Jeromes Dream, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, Chris Gethard (two sets), Folly, We Are The Union, I Am The Avalanche, Free Throw, Direct Hit! (two sets, including Brainless God), No Trigger, Zeta, The Bollweevils (two sets), Gel, JER, Taking Meds, and tons more.

Full initial lineup on the poster below. More bands TBA June 1. Tickets coming soon.