The Fest added Eve 6 (yes, really)

There have been rumors that the "mystery band" playing Gainesville punk festival The Fest is '90s buzz bin band turned Twitter MVPs Eve 6, and today The Fest has confirmed that the rumors are true. They've also added Chuck Ragan (whose band Hot Water Music are headlining two nights), Chinese Telephones, Cliffdiver, and comedian Jaron Millan.

The new additions join Frank Turner, The Wonder Years, The Lawrence Arms, Baroness, Murder By Death, Samiam, Bigwig, Good Riddance, Planes Mistaken For Stars, Torche, Strike Anywhere, Modern Life is War, Comeback Kid, A Wilhelm Scream, Tim Barry, The Appleseed Cast, Mustard Plug, I Am The Avalanche, Chris Gethard, The Casket Lottery, Cobra Skulls, Spanish Love Songs, Red City Radio, No Trigger, Broadway Calls, Sheer Mag, Direct Hit, PEARS, Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Into It. Over It. (playing Proper), Mock Orange (playing The Record Play), Blacklist Royals (playing Semper Liberi), Crime In Stereo (playing Troubled Stateside), Soul Glo, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, Catbite, Origami Angel, and many, many others.

Single show tickets are still available. More info here.