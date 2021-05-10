The Fest adds 30+ bands to 2021 lineup

The Fest is scheduled to happen October 29-31 in Gainesville, Florida, and they've just added a slew of new bands, including PEARS, The Casket Lottery, Direct Hit, Ratboys, Be Well, Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms), Sundowner, Ray Rocket, Elway, Militarie Gun (mem Regional Justice Center, Drug Church), Ceschi, Pass Away, Heart & Lung, NØ MAN (ex-Majority Rule), Camp Trash, Antagonizers ATL, Joystick, Superbloom, Jen Pop (The Bombpops), and more.

The new additions join Hot Water Music (two nights: A Flight And A Crash on night 1 and a fan request set on night 2), Gorilla Biscuits, Frank Turner, The Wonder Years, The Lawrence Arms, Murder By Death, Good Riddance, Planes Mistaken For Stars, Torche, Teenage Bottlerocket, Strike Anywhere, Modern Life is War, Comeback Kid, A Wilhelm Scream, Tim Barry, The Appleseed Cast, Mustard Plug, I Am The Avalanche, Chris Gethard, Cobra Skulls, Spanish Love Songs, Red City Radio, No Trigger, Broadway Calls, Sheer Mag, Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Into It. Over It. (playing Proper), Mock Orange (playing The Record Play), The Farewell Bend (playing In Passing), Blacklist Royals (playing Semper Liberi), The Copyrights, Annabel, Western Addiction, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, War on Women, Allison “A.W” Weiss, Doc Hopper, Zeta, Peelander-Z, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Worriers, Giants Chair, Assholeparade, Free Throw, Pet Symmetry, Dikembe, Timeshares, Banquets, Signals Midwest, Typesetter, Mikey Erg, Kill Lincoln, Jon Snodgrass & Friends, Moving Targets, Slingshot Dakota, David Dondero, Dead Bars, Wolf-Face, The Bad Signs, Such Gold, Pool Kids, Dollar Signs, Tightwire, MakeWar, Kepi Ghoulie & BFace, Taking Meds, Gillian Carter, The Eradicator, RADON, Tiltwheel, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Origami Angel, Frameworks, awakebutstillinbed, The Best of the Worst, The Callous Daoboys, Catbite, Days N Daze, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Hit Like A Girl, Insigifnicant Other, Kali Masi, Matamoska, Nervous Dater, Niiice., Oceanator, Omnigone, Pohgoh, S.M.N., Sarchasm, State Faults, Teenage Halloween, Telethon, Weakened Friends, Worst Party Ever, Carpool, Flying Raccoon Suit, and still many more.

Full lineup HERE.

Three-day passes are sold out. The Fest writes:

Fucking crazy right? Well, 2/3rds of folks held onto the passes they purchased before we postponed last year so that love helped tremendously. We also only allowed 3000 three day passes to be sold. Will there be more three-day passes available?

As we get refund requests we will release those passes and make them available for sale. We will do this every THURSDAY at 4:20PM EST. So check the site each Thursday if you are hunting for a pass. If we have them that is where and when you can snag one. Will there be individual tickets for the show I wanna go to? We usually make these available and sell whatever 10% of the venues capacity will be but in an effort to keep overall capacity low we are planning on only doing this for the showcases at our larger capacity and outside venues. We are still working on these details and usually release these individual tickets when the schedule is available to the public… that is usually late summer. So, sign up for the FEST NEWSLETTER and follow us on all our social media outlets to keep informed on when that will be.

The Fest will also be continuing their Fest At Home livestream series. Here's their upcoming schedule:

5/13- Ceshi, Brightr, Johnathan Coody

5/20- BAD TIME RECORDS PARTY w/ Reade (We Are The Union), Mike (Kill Lincoln), Adam D (Omnigone, and Catbite)

5/27- School Drugs (Full Band Set), Jukebox Romantics

6/3- Teresa Rose & TBA

6/10 – WEEK OFF/ NO SHOW THIS WEEK

6/17- DEAD BARS (Full Band Set), Nato Coles

6/24- Ricky Schmidt (Western Settings / Hey, Chels), TBA

More info on all things Fest here.