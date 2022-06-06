The Fest adds Algernon Cadwallader, Against All Authority, Folly, Paint It Black, La Dispute, more

Gainesville, FL punk festival The Fest returns for its 20th year on October 28-30, and they've just added a ton more bands to their already-stacked initial lineup. The new additions include Algernon Cadwallader, who just announced their much-anticipated reunion last week, plus Against All Authority (first show in 15 years), Paint It Black, La Dispute (playing Wildlife), The Pietasters, Worriers, Folly, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Chuck Ragan, Harmony Woods, Meat Wave, Mobina Galore, Scowl, Kyle Kinane, Jonah Ray (playing Don't Call Me Al), The Copyrights (two sets), Broadway Calls (two sets), The World is a Beautiful Place..., Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Cliffdiver, Bitter Branches, Taking Meds, Onelinedrawing, Timeshares, Nervous Dater, Perspective a lovely hand to hold, Pohgoh, Biitchseat, Bacchae, Home is Where, Common Sage, Stay Inside and more.

They've also added comedians, including Chris Gethard, Shane Torres, Brandie Posey, Joe Sib, Dave Ross, Curtis Cook, Ben Roy, Kelly Mcinerney, Dan Telfer, Anna Valenzuela, Andy Peters, Caitlin Reese, Mat Alano Martin, John Michael Bond, Brian Zeolla, Dustin Meadows, Rachel Eppstein, Kevin Casey White, Nicole Yates, Andrew Youngblood, Mary Jane French, Sarah Goodwin, and hosts Jenarchy, Jason Kusterer, and Katie Arrosa.

Worriers also tweeted that this is probably their last time playing The Fest, and that they're playing 90% old songs, and that singer Lauren Denitzio is also doing a solo set with "some *really* old songs that probably only Fest folks know at this point."

The 2022 lineup already included Hot Water Music, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Samiam, Piebald, and The Flatliners, plus AVAIL, The Suicide Machines, Cursive, The Ergs!, Iron Chic, City of Caterpillar, Mustard Plug, Chris Gethard, War On Women, Cobra Skulls, Twelve Hour Turn, Toys That Kill, Into It. Over It., Tim Barry F.Y.P, The Dopamines, Catbite, Zeta, Bob Nanna, No Trigger, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Audio Karate, Pet Symmetry, Dikembe, Kill Lincoln, Underground Railroad to Candyland, Signals Midwest, NO MAN, JER, Ann Beretta, Slingshot Dakota, Pool Kids, Dollar Signs, Tsunami Bomb, The Callous Daoboys, Typesetter, Kali Masi, Restraining Order, Caithlin de Marrais, Gillian Carter, Omnigone, Sarchasm, Joystick, The Best of the Worst, Short Fictions, The Sonder Bombs, Eichlers, California Cousins, Flying Raccoon Suit, Noise Complaint, The Upfux, Dissidente, and more. See the updated lineup below.

Tickets to The Fest are on sale now.