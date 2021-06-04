The Fest adds Samiam, Bigwig, Crime in Stereo, Home is Where, and more to 2021 lineup

Gainesville, Florida punk festival The Fest returns for its 19th edition on Halloween weekend, October 29-31, 2021, and they've just added even more bands to the already-stacked lineup. The latest additions include Samiam, Bigwig, Crime In Stereo (playing Troubled Stateside), Two Minutes to Late Night, Save Ends, City Mouse, Warren Franklin, Perspective, a lovely hand to hold, Cop/Out, Bad Operation, Slow Fire Pistol, Gully Boys, The Sonder Bombs, Don’t Panic, Off Day, Evening Standards, Divine Feed, Electro Maggot, Rad Owl, Chimes, Parting, Stage Moms, Glazed, Supertwin, and Home Is Where.

They join Hot Water Music (two nights: A Flight And A Crash on night 1 and a fan request set on night 2), Gorilla Biscuits, Frank Turner, The Wonder Years, The Lawrence Arms, Murder By Death, Good Riddance, Planes Mistaken For Stars, Torche, Teenage Bottlerocket, Strike Anywhere, Modern Life is War, Comeback Kid, A Wilhelm Scream, Tim Barry, The Appleseed Cast, Mustard Plug, I Am The Avalanche, Chris Gethard, Cobra Skulls, Spanish Love Songs, Red City Radio, No Trigger, Broadway Calls, Sheer Mag, Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Into It. Over It. (playing Proper), Mock Orange (playing The Record Play), The Farewell Bend (playing In Passing), Blacklist Royals (playing Semper Liberi), The Copyrights, Annabel, Western Addiction, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, War on Women, Allison “A.W” Weiss, Doc Hopper, Zeta, Peelander-Z, Worriers, Giants Chair, Assholeparade, Free Throw, Pet Symmetry, Dikembe, Timeshares, Banquets, Signals Midwest, Typesetter, Mikey Erg, Kill Lincoln, Jon Snodgrass & Friends, Moving Targets, Slingshot Dakota, David Dondero, Dead Bars, Wolf-Face, The Bad Signs, Such Gold, Pool Kids, Dollar Signs, Tightwire, MakeWar, Kepi Ghoulie & BFace, Taking Meds, Gillian Carter, The Eradicator, RADON, Tiltwheel, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Origami Angel, Frameworks, awakebutstillinbed, The Best of the Worst, The Callous Daoboys, Catbite, Days N Daze, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Hit Like A Girl, Insigifnicant Other, Kali Masi, Matamoska, Nervous Dater, Niiice., Oceanator, Omnigone, Pohgoh, S.M.N., Sarchasm, State Faults, Teenage Halloween, Telethon, Weakened Friends, Worst Party Ever, Carpool, Flying Raccoon Suit, PEARS, The Casket Lottery, Direct Hit, Ratboys, Be Well, Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms), Sundowner, Ray Rocket, Elway, Militarie Gun (members of Regional Justice Center and Drug Church), Ceschi, Pass Away, Heart & Lung, NØ MAN (ex-Majority Rule), Camp Trash, Antagonizers ATL, Joystick, Superbloom, Jen Pop (The Bombpops), and still more.

Three-day passes are currently sold out, and you can see the lineup in full below.