The Fest announce Festmas holiday livestream special

Gainesville, FL punk festival The Fest had to postponed their 2020 edition to 2021 because of coronavirus, but they've still been presenting live music virtually throughout the pandemic, through their Thursday night "Fest at Home" streams or their "The Fest That Never Was" Halloween show. Now they've announced a streaming special happening on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24 at 7 PM ET, on Facebook and Social Distance Party on Twitch. "We know a lot of people won’t be spending the holidays with family and friends," they write, "but that doesn’t mean you have to be alone. Come hang out with us and our friends as we celebrate Festmas together!"

The "Festmas Christmas Eve Holiday Special" features Shawna Potter from War on Women, Catbite, Chris Gethard, Slingshot Dakota, Mikey Erg, Sarchasm, Spike Slawson from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Two Minutes to Late Night, Jon Snodgrass, Broadway Calls, Woolbright, Little Teeth, Kill Lincoln, Eradicator, Timeshares, Makewar, Get Married, Billy Liar, Cold Wrecks, We are the Union, Dead Bars, and Answering Machine. See the lineup in full below.

Meanwhile, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are doing a holiday livestream of their own, "Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular."