The Fest doing huge Halloween livestream; covers comp coming

Gainesville, FL punk festival The Fest was forced to postpone their 2020 edition until 2021 because of coronavirus, but they'll be marking one of their originally scheduled days this year with a virtual Halloween event. "The Fest That Never Was" streams on Saturday, October 31 on Facebook and Twitch, and the lineup includes Answering Machine, awakebutstillinbed, Billy Liar, Catbite, Cold Wrecks, Dikembe, Dog Party, Erica Freas, Flying Raccoon Suit, Frank Turner, Get Married, Jon Snodgrass, Late Bloomer, Long Neck, Lost in Society, MakeWar, Night Witch, Oceanator, Roger Harvey, Sarchasm, Souvenirs, Teenage Halloween, The Casket Lottery, The Pauses, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Timeshares, War on Women, Weakened Friends, Worriers, Zeta, and many more. See it in full on the flyer below.

Meanwhile, on the day before the stream, October 30, a new compilation featuring Fest bands covering other Fest bands, Stoked For the Fest Vol. 1 comes out via Funk Turry Funk. The tracklist, which you can see in full below, includes Typesetter covering Kali Masi, Days N Daze covering Andrew Paley, Catbite covering Kill Lincoln, Mikey Erg covering Kepi Ghoulie, Answering Machine covering Dog Party, Late Bloomer covering Gorilla Biscuits, Lost In Society covering The Ergs!, DFMK covering Radon, and more. Two tracks are streaming now, Andrew Paley covering Beach Slang, and Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves covering Hot Water Music; hear those below.

Also on October 30, Teenage Halloween play a BrooklynVegan-presented livestream release party for their self-titled debut album, with Little Hag. Find more details about that here, and stream it at 7:30 PM ET on Don Giovanni's YouTube.

Stoked For the Fest Vol. 1 Tracklist

1. Andrew Paley - We Are Nothing (Beach Slang) 02:38

2. Typesetter - Some Friends (Kali Masi)

3. Days N Daze - Caroline (Andrew Paley)

4. Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves - Jack Of All Trades (Hot Water Music) 02:53

5. Catbite - Good Riddance To Good Advice (Kill Lincoln)

6. Mikey Erg - Carly Simon (Kepi Ghoulie)

7. Debt Neglector - Ballad Of Bloody Run (Strike Anywhere)

8. Expert Timing - The Recluse (Cursive)

9. Guilhem - Èpingle (Signals Midwest)

10. Billy Liar - 16 Candles (Little Teeth)

11. Answering Machine - Hit & Run (Dog Party)

12. Woolbright - Real Date (Insignificant Other)

13. Little Teeth - Pills (Billy Liar)

14. Movin In Stereo - I'll Still Be Around (Red City Radio)

15. Catholic Guilt - Broadcasting (Comeback Kid)

16. Reconciler - Go Fund Yourself (Debt Neglector)

17. The Eradicator - 302 (The Lippies)

18. Late Bloomer - Start Today (Gorilla Biscuits)

19. Lost In Society - Books About Miles Davis (The Ergs)

20. Sunliner - Bleed (The Flatliners)

21. DFMK - Audio Illusions (Radon)

22. Tim Holehouse - Settling (Typesetter)

--