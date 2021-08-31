The Fest requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test to attend

Gainesville punk festival The Fest returns on October 29-31, and they've announced a new COVID policy for their 2021 edition. They'll be requiring proof of full vaccination to attend, or a negative PCR COVID test from within 48 hours of picking up your passes or tickets. They're also encouraging vaccinated people to get tested before attending, writing, "GET THE TEST BEFORE YOU FEST. We strongly encourage everyone, including those who are vaccinated to check their covid status before attending FEST."

They also have a mask policy:

Masks are required for entry at all inside venues in Gainesville. FL and while inside venues when you are not actively eating or drinking. Masks will also be required while waiting in lines, when ordering food, merch, or beverages, inside restrooms and anywhere you can not socially distance. This is for inside and outside venues as well. Masks are strongly encouraged at all times for those who are not fully vaccinated. Masks will be required of all staff and volunteers when working closely with performers and attendees.

As to why these policies are necessary, they write:

Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes risk and the spread of the virus. FEST policy also requires mandatory vaccinations for staff, volunteers and all performers and their crew and this is an extension of those precautions. We are asking you to help us do the same in taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of not only yourself but the people around you attending, working, and performing.

Find more details on Fest's FAQ.

This year's Fest features recent additions to the lineup Eve 6, Chuck Ragan, Chinese Telephones, Cliffdiver, and, Jaron Millan, joining Frank Turner, The Wonder Years, The Lawrence Arms, Baroness, Murder By Death, Samiam, Bigwig, Good Riddance, Planes Mistaken For Stars, Torche, Strike Anywhere, Modern Life is War, Comeback Kid, A Wilhelm Scream, Tim Barry, The Appleseed Cast, Mustard Plug, I Am The Avalanche, Chris Gethard, The Casket Lottery, Cobra Skulls, Spanish Love Songs, Red City Radio, No Trigger, Broadway Calls, Sheer Mag, Direct Hit, PEARS, Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Into It. Over It. (playing Proper), Mock Orange (playing The Record Play), Blacklist Royals (playing Semper Liberi), Crime In Stereo (playing Troubled Stateside), Soul Glo, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, Catbite, Origami Angel, and many more.