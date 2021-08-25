The Fiery Furnaces playing NYC, Chicago & L.A. with Fred Armisen

Sibling indie rock duo The Fiery Furnaces are set to play their first show in a decade as part of the Pitchfork Music Festival on September 10, and they've just announced that they'll be playing a few more U.S. dates in November, all of which will be opened by Fred Armisen. "We’re very excited to be playing again, to get a chance to do new things with old stuff, or old things with new people," Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger say. "And we’re very happy to have Fred opening the shows. We’ll be six on stage, joined by: Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch."

The shows happens at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on November 13, Chicago's Thalia Hall on November 15 and Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on November 17. Tickets for all three go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, Fiery Furnaces have also shared "The Fortune Teller's Revenge," which was previously only available physically as the b-side to last year's "Down at the So and So on Somewhere" 7" on Third Man, which was their first new music in 10 years. Listen to that below.