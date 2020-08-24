the final ‘Metallica Mondays’ is tonight, ‘S&M2′ & drive-in concert film out this week

This concert-less pandemic has given us a whole lot of Metallica content, including their weekly 'Metallica Monday' series, for which they've released a different pro-shot, full-concert video from their archives each week. Sadly, it ends tonight (8/24). The final Metallica Monday will be their March 3, 2017 Mexico City show, and you can tune in below via YouTube at 8 PM ET. Metallica are taking donations for their All Within My Hands Foundation here.

Among the 22 videos released for Metallica Mondays were classic moments like their 1983 Chicago show, their 1989 Irvine show, their 1994 Mountain View show, their 1997 Salt Lake City show, their Master of Puppets 20th anniversary show in Berlin, their Big 4 show at Yankee Stadium in 2011 (where the whole Big 4 covered Motorhead together), and more. Watch all of those below.

Meanwhile, present-day Metallica recently appeared on Howard Stern for a performance and interview, as their S&M2 live album/film (of the 20th anniversary S&M concerts with the San Francisco Symphony) comes out this Friday (8/28), and their newly-filmed concert film hits drive-in theaters on Saturday (8/29).

Metallica also say new music is on the way, so stay tuned for more on that.

--