The Flaming Lips add more dates to ‘Yoshimi’ 20th anniversary tour
The Flaming Lips announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots last month. The band have now added shows in Detroit on August 2, Philadelphia on August 6, and New Haven, CT, on August 7. All of those dates fall just ahead of the West Coast leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10am.
Yoshimi comes to NYC for a sold-out show on June 8 at Kings Theatre. The tour also includes The Flaming Lips' appearances at Boston Calling and Echoland Fest. All dates below.
The Flaming Lips -- 2023 Tour Dates
Feb 28 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
Mar 1 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
Mar 3 Stateline, NV, US South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Mar 4 Las Vegas, NV, US Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Mar 6 Del Mar, CA, US Del Mar Fairgrounds
Mar 7 Anaheim, CA, US House of Blues - Anaheim
Mar 9 Santa Barbara, CA, US Arlington Theatre
Apr 25 London, UK Troxy
Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo
Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
May 5 Chicago, IL, US The Salt Shed
May 5 Atlanta, GA, US Shaky Knees Festival
May 8 Charlotte, NC, US The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 Knoxville, TN, US Tennessee Theare
May 11 Nashville, TN, US Ryman Auditorium
May 11 Live Oak, FL, US Echoland Music Festival
May 25 Washington, DC, US The Anthem
May 26 Boston, MA, US Boston Calling
Jun 2 Jackson, MS, US Cathead Jam
Jun 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Kings Theatre
Jun 10 Bloomington, IN, US Granfalloon Fest
Jun 11 Cleveland, OH, US Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI, US The Riverside Theater
Jun 14 OUTDOOR Maryland Heights, MO, US Saint Louis Music Park
Jun 16 Omaha, NE, US Steelhouse Omaha
Jun 17 Tulsa, OK, US Tulsa Theater
Aug 2 Detroit, MI, US The Fillmore Detroit
Aug 6 Philadelphia, PA, US The Fillmore Philadelphia
Aug 7 New Haven, CT, US College Street Music Hall
Aug 18 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater
Aug 22 Portland, OR, US Pioneer Courthouse Square
Aug 23 Seattle, WA, US Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
Aug 25 OUTDOOR Bonner, MT, US KettleHouse Amphitheater