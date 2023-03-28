The Flaming Lips add more dates to ‘Yoshimi’ 20th anniversary tour

The Flaming Lips announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots last month. The band have now added shows in Detroit on August 2, Philadelphia on August 6, and New Haven, CT, on August 7. All of those dates fall just ahead of the West Coast leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10am.

Yoshimi comes to NYC for a sold-out show on June 8 at Kings Theatre. The tour also includes The Flaming Lips' appearances at Boston Calling and Echoland Fest. All dates below.

The Flaming Lips -- 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 28 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Mar 1 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Mar 3 Stateline, NV, US South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Mar 4 Las Vegas, NV, US Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas

Mar 6 Del Mar, CA, US Del Mar Fairgrounds

Mar 7 Anaheim, CA, US House of Blues - Anaheim

Mar 9 Santa Barbara, CA, US Arlington Theatre

Apr 25 London, UK Troxy

Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

May 5 Chicago, IL, US The Salt Shed

May 5 Atlanta, GA, US Shaky Knees Festival

May 8 Charlotte, NC, US The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 Knoxville, TN, US Tennessee Theare

May 11 Nashville, TN, US Ryman Auditorium

May 11 Live Oak, FL, US Echoland Music Festival

May 25 Washington, DC, US The Anthem

May 26 Boston, MA, US Boston Calling

Jun 2 Jackson, MS, US Cathead Jam

Jun 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Kings Theatre

Jun 10 Bloomington, IN, US Granfalloon Fest

Jun 11 Cleveland, OH, US Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI, US The Riverside Theater

Jun 14 OUTDOOR Maryland Heights, MO, US Saint Louis Music Park

Jun 16 Omaha, NE, US Steelhouse Omaha

Jun 17 Tulsa, OK, US Tulsa Theater

Aug 2 Detroit, MI, US The Fillmore Detroit

Aug 6 Philadelphia, PA, US The Fillmore Philadelphia

Aug 7 New Haven, CT, US College Street Music Hall

Aug 18 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater

Aug 22 Portland, OR, US Pioneer Courthouse Square

Aug 23 Seattle, WA, US Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

Aug 25 OUTDOOR Bonner, MT, US KettleHouse Amphitheater