The Flaming Lips add two more space bubble shows

The Flaming Lips have added two more space bubble shows at Oklahoma City's The Criterion, happening March 19 & 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10 AM CST. Like with their other space bubble shows, there are 100 bubbles and a ticket is good for up to three people. Check out the poster for the new dates below.

That brings the total to six upcoming space bubble shows that include sold-out dates on March 11-14. After talking about it and a few delays due to COVID spikes, the first two of these concerts happened in late January.

In addition to the OKC shows, The Flaming Lips will be part of the virtual 2021 Tibet House benefit which happens February 17 with Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder, Brittany Howard and more. Tickets are on sale.

Here are photos from the first space bubble shows: