The Flaming Lips announce 2021-2022 tour, talk Space Bubble Concerts on CBS

The Flaming Lips released their 16th album, American Head, back in September, but because of the pandemic, they weren't able to tour supporting it -- aside from their run of space bubble concerts, that is. Now they've announced their return to the road later this year, beginning in August, when they play a show in Ogden, UT ahead of their scheduled appearance at Psycho Las Vegas, and continuing in November with North American East Coast dates. In 2022, they'll head back out, hitting the West Coast, South, and Midwest beginning in March, and then heading overseas in May.

The dates include two NYC shows, on November 8 and 9, 2021 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets), and a Los Angeles show, on May 9, 2022 at The Wiltern (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) and you can see all dates below.

Speaking of the space bubble concerts, The Flaming Lips appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to speak about the logistics of putting on the shows (we talked to them about that, too). Watch the segment below.

In other news The Flaming Lips are releasing The Soft Bulletin Companion for Record Store Day on June 12. Originally a promo-only CD, hand-made by the Lips’ management and given out to press, this compilation is coming out on vinyl and includes unreleased songs from the era, outtakes and early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks and stereo versions of Zaireeka tracks.

THE FLAMING LIPS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri Aug 20 Ogden Amphitheatre Ogden, UT

Sat Aug 21 Psycho Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sun Nov 07 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Mon Nov 08 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Tue Nov 09 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Thu Nov 11 Stage A&E Pittsburgh, PA

Fri Nov 12 Crouse Hinds Theater Syracuse, NY

Sat Nov 13 Palace Theater Albany, NY

Mon Nov 15 House of Blues Boston, MA

Tue Nov 16 The Anthem Washington, DC

Thu Nov 18 MTELUS Montreal, QC

Sat Nov 20 Royal Oak Music Theater Royal Oak, MI

Sun Mar 27 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

Mon Mar 28 House Of Blues Houston, TX

Tue Mar 29 The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Thu Mar 31 The Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Fri Apr 01 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Sat Apr 02 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Mon Apr 04 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

Tue Apr 05 ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Wed Apr 06 Riviera Theatre Chicago. IL

Fri Apr 08 Palace Theatre St. Paul. MN

Sat Apr 09 The Sylvee Madison, WI

Mon Apr 25 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Thu Apr 28 Knitting Factory Boise, ID

Fri Apr 29 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Sat Apr 30 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

Mon May 02 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Tue May 03 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Wed May 04 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

Fri May 06 Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA

Sat May 07 Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA

Mon May 09 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Wed May 25 Stylus Leeds, UK

Thu May 26 Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, UK

Mon May 30 Waterside Theatre Aylesbury, UK

Wed June 01 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill, UK

Thu June 02 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

Fri July 22 Galway Int’l Arts Fest Galway IRE