The Flaming Lips announce ‘Hypnotist’ vinyl EP ft. ‘Yoshimi’ rarities, on tour now
The Flaming Lips are currently on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, and now the band have announced a new vinyl EP. Hypnotist, that features rarities first released on the 6-CD Yoshimi 20th anniversary box set. The EP opens with a 24-minute demo of "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream," and concludes with an instrumental version of hit "Do You Realize??" The demo and a video of frontman Wayne Coyne revisiting the 4-track on which "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream" was built are out now. Check out the artwork and full tracklist, plus the videos, below.
As mentioned, the Yoshimi tour is underway, and continues through the end of the summer--including a Brooklyn show on June 8 at Kings Theatre. All dates below.
HYPNOTIST:
SIDE A:
1. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)
SIDE B:
1. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)
2. I Know I've Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)
3. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)
The Flaming Lips -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival
May 08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
May 10 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
May 11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem
May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival
Jun 03 Jackson, MS Cathead Jam
Jun 08 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
Jun 10 Bloomington, IN Granfalloon Festival
Jun 11 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom
Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
Jun 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Jun 16 Omaha, NE Steelhouse
Jun 17 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
Aug 02 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Aug 04 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival
Aug 06 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Aug 07 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
Aug 18 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 20 San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival
Aug 22 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square
Aug 23 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo
Aug 25 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheatre
Aug 26 Ogden, UT Ogden Twilight
Nov 04 Mexico City, MX Festival Hipnosis