The Flaming Lips announce ‘Hypnotist’ vinyl EP ft. ‘Yoshimi’ rarities, on tour now

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, and now the band have announced a new vinyl EP. Hypnotist, that features rarities first released on the 6-CD Yoshimi 20th anniversary box set. The EP opens with a 24-minute demo of "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream," and concludes with an instrumental version of hit "Do You Realize??" The demo and a video of frontman Wayne Coyne revisiting the 4-track on which "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream" was built are out now. Check out the artwork and full tracklist, plus the videos, below.

As mentioned, the Yoshimi tour is underway, and continues through the end of the summer--including a Brooklyn show on June 8 at Kings Theatre. All dates below.

Flaming Lips, Hypnotist EP loading...

HYPNOTIST:

SIDE A:

1. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

SIDE B:

1. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

2. I Know I've Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)

3. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

The Flaming Lips -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

May 10 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

May 11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival

Jun 03 Jackson, MS Cathead Jam

Jun 08 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Jun 10 Bloomington, IN Granfalloon Festival

Jun 11 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom

Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Jun 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Jun 16 Omaha, NE Steelhouse

Jun 17 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

Aug 02 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Aug 04 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival

Aug 06 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Aug 07 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Aug 18 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 20 San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival

Aug 22 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square

Aug 23 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo

Aug 25 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheatre

Aug 26 Ogden, UT Ogden Twilight

Nov 04 Mexico City, MX Festival Hipnosis