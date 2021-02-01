The Flaming Lips announce more space bubble concerts

After being postponed because of a spike in COVID cases, The Flaming Lips played their first two space bubble shows in January, each with attendees encased in 100 inflatable balls. They've now announced two more, happening at the same venue as the first pair, Oklahoma City's The Criterion, on March 12 and 13. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 3 at 10 AM CT. "Local health and safety standards will be strictly observed for this full-production live Lips event," they say.

You can see the event poster, and get a feel for what the first shows were like with pictures from them and a live video of "Assassins of Youth," below.