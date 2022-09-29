The Flaming Lips announce ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ 20th anniversary box sets & live performances

We knew it was coming and now The Flaming Lips have now announced the 20th anniversary box set editions of their great 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. The 100-track 6-CD set is out November 25 and the 56-track 5-LP vinyl set will be out spring 2023.

Additionally, The Flaming Lips have announced two special Yoshimi shows where they'll play the album in full at London's Eventim Apollo on April 28 and Washington, DC's The Anthem on May 25.

Both the vinyl and CD box sets include the original album remastered plus rare b-sides and other non-LP songs (including Japan-only bonus tracks), and radio sessions. Those include a long-requested instrumental version of "Do You Realize?," b-side “Thank You Jack White (For the Fiber-Optic Jesus You Gave Me)," covers of Radiohead's "Knives Out" and Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and lots more.

The CD box also includes the Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs as well as two live albums: Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002 and The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003.

The Flaming Lips say that everything that's on the CD set will also make its way to vinyl, separately, in 2023.

You can check out the tracklists for both the CD and vinyl sets below. Read our look back on the album here.

The Flaming Lips are also on tour now and hit the NYC area on October 20 at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist:

6 CD Box Set

CD 1: Original Album, plus demos

1. Fight Test

2. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

3. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1

4. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2

5. In The Morning Of The Magicians

6. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell

7. Are You A Hypnotist

8. It's Summertime

9. Do You Realize??

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon

12. All My Life - Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

13. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)

14. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo)

15. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)

16. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)

17. In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

18. Do You Realize?? (1st Chords Wayne) (Demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Steven New Part) (Demo)

CD 2 - Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs

Fight Test EP:

1. Fight Test

2. Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP)

3. The Golden Age (Live on CD 101)

4. Knives Out (Live on KCRW)

5. Do You Realize?? (Scott Hardkiss Remix)

6. The Strange Design of Conscience

7. Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)

Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EP:

8. Assassination Of The Sun

9. I'm a Fly in a Sunbeam (Following the Funeral Procession of a Stranger)

10. Sunship Balloons

11. Do You Realize?? (T.P.S. Remix)

12. Ego Tripping (Ego in Acceleration) (Jason Bentley Remix)

13. Ego Tripping (Self Admiration with Blow-up Mix)

14. A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So)

15. Ego Tripping at The Gates of Hell (Utah Saints Remix)

CD 3 - Non-LP+

1. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Language Version From The Japanese Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)

2. SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)

3. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)

4. Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From The Flaming Lips Archives)

5. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)

6. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session)

7. Waitin' For A Superman (Live on WXPN)

8. In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW)

9. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)

10. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips)

11. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

12. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

13. Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

14. Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

15. The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)

16. Fight Test (Live on WXRT, May 2nd, 2003)

17. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

18. I Know I’ve Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

20. Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 2)

CD 4 - Radio Sessions

1. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)

2. Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

3. Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

4. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

5. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

6. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

7. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

8. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

9. Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

10. One More Robot (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

11. Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

12. Fight Test (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

13. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

14. Breathe (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

15. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

16. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

17. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

18. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

19. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

CD 5 - Live 2002+: Radio Broadcast WBOS (Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002), plus Yoshimi Demo

1. Introduction

2. The Golden Age

3. Wayne Intro 1

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Wayne Intro 2

6. Do You Realize??

7. Wayne Intro 3

8. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

9. Wayne Intro 4

10. Fight Test Intro

11. Fight Test

12. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

CD 6 - Live 2003: Radio Broadcast BBC (Live at The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003)

1. Introduction

2. Race For The Prize

3. Fight Test

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

6. Lightning Strikes The Postman

7. In The Morning Of The Magicians

8. Happy Birthday

9. She Don't Use Jelly

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Do You Realize??

12. Waitin' For A Superman

13. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton

14. What Is The Light?

15. The Observer (Fade Out)

yoshimi vinyl box loading...

5 LP Vinyl Box Set

LP 1 - Original Album

Side 1

1. Fight Test

2. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

3. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1

4. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2

5. In The Morning Of The Magicians

Side 2

Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell

Are You A Hypnotist

It's Summertime

Do You Realize??

All We Have Is Now

Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon

LP 2 - Demos+

Side 3

All My Life - Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo)

Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)

Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)

In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

Side 4

Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo)

Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo)

Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice

If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

LP 3 - Non-LP+

Side 5

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Version)

SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)

Seven Nation Army (From LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)

Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From the Flaming Lips Archives)

The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)

Fight Test (Live on WXRT)

Side 6

Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session)

Waitin' For A Superman (Live on WXPN)

In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW)

White Christmas (Live on WXPN)

The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips)

LP 4 - Radio Sessions

Side 7

Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)

Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Side 8

Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002

Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

LP 5 - Radio Sessions+

Side 9

Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26 2003

Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

Side 10

1. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

2. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

3. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

attachment-flaming lips yoshimi anthem dc loading...

THE FLAMING LIPS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Sep 30 San Antonio, TX, US Aztec Theatre

Oct 1 Spicewood, TX, US Luck Ranch

Oct 1 Spicewood, TX, US Willie Nelson's Luck

Oct 2 Dallas, TX, US South Side Ballroom, Gilley's

Oct 14 Orlando, FL, US Hard Rock Live Orlando

Oct 15 Atlanta, GA, US Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 17 North Charleston, SC, US Firefly Spirits Distillery

Oct 18 Charlottesville, VA, US Ting Pavilion

Oct 20 Montclair, NJ, US The Wellmont Theater

Oct 21 Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS

Oct 22 Toronto, ON, Canada History

Nov 13 Spokane, WA, US Knitting Factory Concert House

Nov 15 Portland, OR, US McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Nov 16 Seattle, WA, US Showbox SoDo

Nov 18 San Francisco, CA, US The Warfield

Nov 19 San Francisco, CA, US The Warfield

Nov 21 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern

Apr 28 London UK Eventim Apollo

May 25 2023 Washington, DC, US The Anthem