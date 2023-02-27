The Flaming Lips announce ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ tour

The Flaming Lips had already announced a few shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, and now they've announced they'll be doing a full tour for it. "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career-spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites," says the press release.

The North American leg starts May 5 at Chicago's new The Salt Shed venue and wraps up August 25 in Bonner, MT. The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on June 8 and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Read our retrospective feature on Yoshimi Battle the Pink Robots, and our review of the 20th anniversary box set which you can grab in the BV shop.

The Flaming Lips - 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 28 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Mar 1 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Mar 3 Stateline, NV, US South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Mar 4 Las Vegas, NV, US Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas

Mar 6 Del Mar, CA, US Del Mar Fairgrounds

Mar 7 Anaheim, CA, US House of Blues - Anaheim

Mar 9 Santa Barbara, CA, US Arlington Theatre

Apr 25 London, UK Troxy

Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

May 5 Chicago, IL, US The Salt Shed

May 5 Atlanta, GA, US Shaky Knees Festival

May 8 Charlotte, NC, US The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 Knoxville, TN, US Tennessee Theare

May 11 Nashville, TN, US Ryman Auditorium

May 11 Live Oak, FL, US Echoland Music Festival

May 25 Washington, DC, US The Anthem

May 26 Boston, MA, US Boston Calling

Jun 2 Jackson, MS, US Cathead Jam

Jun 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Kings Theatre

Jun 10 Bloomington, IN, US Granfalloon Fest

Jun 11 Cleveland, OH, US Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI, US The Riverside Theater

Jun 14 OUTDOOR Maryland Heights, MO, US Saint Louis Music Park

Jun 16 Omaha, NE, US Steelhouse Omaha

Jun 17 Tulsa, OK, US Tulsa Theater

Aug 18 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater

Aug 22 Portland, OR, US Pioneer Courthouse Square

Aug 23 Seattle, WA, US Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

Aug 25 OUTDOOR Bonner, MT, US KettleHouse Amphitheater