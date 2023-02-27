The Flaming Lips announce ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ tour
The Flaming Lips had already announced a few shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, and now they've announced they'll be doing a full tour for it. "The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career-spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites," says the press release.
The North American leg starts May 5 at Chicago's new The Salt Shed venue and wraps up August 25 in Bonner, MT. The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on June 8 and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Read our retrospective feature on Yoshimi Battle the Pink Robots, and our review of the 20th anniversary box set which you can grab in the BV shop.
The Flaming Lips - 2023 Tour Dates
Feb 28 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
Mar 1 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
Mar 3 Stateline, NV, US South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Mar 4 Las Vegas, NV, US Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Mar 6 Del Mar, CA, US Del Mar Fairgrounds
Mar 7 Anaheim, CA, US House of Blues - Anaheim
Mar 9 Santa Barbara, CA, US Arlington Theatre
Apr 25 London, UK Troxy
Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo
Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
May 5 Chicago, IL, US The Salt Shed
May 5 Atlanta, GA, US Shaky Knees Festival
May 8 Charlotte, NC, US The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 Knoxville, TN, US Tennessee Theare
May 11 Nashville, TN, US Ryman Auditorium
May 11 Live Oak, FL, US Echoland Music Festival
May 25 Washington, DC, US The Anthem
May 26 Boston, MA, US Boston Calling
Jun 2 Jackson, MS, US Cathead Jam
Jun 8 Brooklyn, NY, US Kings Theatre
Jun 10 Bloomington, IN, US Granfalloon Fest
Jun 11 Cleveland, OH, US Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI, US The Riverside Theater
Jun 14 OUTDOOR Maryland Heights, MO, US Saint Louis Music Park
Jun 16 Omaha, NE, US Steelhouse Omaha
Jun 17 Tulsa, OK, US Tulsa Theater
Aug 18 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater
Aug 22 Portland, OR, US Pioneer Courthouse Square
Aug 23 Seattle, WA, US Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
Aug 25 OUTDOOR Bonner, MT, US KettleHouse Amphitheater