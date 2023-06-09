The Flaming Lips brought ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ to life @ Kings Theatre (pics, setlist)

The Flaming Lips have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots on tour and Wayne Coyne and the rest of the band hit Brooklyn on Thursday night for a sold-out show at Kings Theatre. As usual, this was an over-the-top razzle dazzle show, with giant pink robots, space bubbles, confetti, streamers, lasers, and more. The Lips followed Yoshimi with a second set of songs from throughout their career, plus a cover of Madonna's "Borderline."

Check out photos by The Tinfoil Biter of the whole night, plus the setlist and fan-shot video, below.

SETLIST: The Flaming Lips @ Kings Theatre 6/8/2023

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Fight Test

One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 2

In the Morning of the Magicians

Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell

Are You a Hypnotist??

It's Summertime

Do You Realize??

All We Have Is Now

Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon (Utopia Planitia)

Set 2:

She Don't Use Jelly

Silver Trembling Hands

How??

Always There, In Our Hearts

Assassins of Youth

Will You Return / When You Come Down

Borderline (Madonna cover)

Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung

Encore:

My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion

Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

Race for the Prize