The Flaming Lips, Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, more playing The Big Climate Thing fest in NYC

Climate Control Projects, in partnership with Brian Eno's EarthPercent, has announced a new three-day festival in NYC, The Big Climate Thing, happening on September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium, Rolling Stone reports. The lineup features Khruangbin, HAIM, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Antibalas, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Weather Station, Valerie June, and more, with special guests to be announced.

"I think music, along with all the cultural industries, have spent way too long sitting back on this issue," The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman told Rolling Stone. "I believe music plays a primarily emotional role in people’s lives, and as such I think it has huge potential in pushing us to recognize our tangled emotions around this topic. When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here. I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM ET.