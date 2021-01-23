The Flaming Lips played their first space bubble show (pics, video, setlist)

Well they did it, The Flaming Lips played their first of two space bubble shows at Oklahoma City's The Criterion on Friday night. The show, which was postponed from December due to rising COVID numbers, had fans in 100 inflatable balls each of which could hold three people. While everyone -- including the band -- were in their own capsules, the Lips put on a typically bombastic spectacle, with dazzling light show, confetti, giant robots, and more.

"Race for the Prize" kicked of the night and the world's first space bubble concert also included other Flaming Lips favorites, including "She Don't Use Jelly," "Feeling Yourself Disintegrate," "Waitin' for a Superman," "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1" and a cover of Daniel Johnston's "True Love Will Find You in the End." They played two songs off last year's excellent American Head -- "Flowers of Neptune 6" and "Will You Return / When You Come Down" -- and the night finished with "Do You Realize??" The band also had a couple signs made from silver balloons that said "FUCK YEAH OKLAHOMA CITY" and "FUCK YOU COVID-19."

The Flaming Lips get back in the bubbles again tonight at The Criterion. For those who didn't get to go, there was a big film crew shooting the whole thing, so hopefully footage from that will be released sooner than later. Check out Instagram pics and video and the 1/22 setslist, below.

Scroll through to the third slide for video of the bubbles getting filled with people in them:

The Flaming Lips @ The Criterion, Oklahoma City 1/22/2021 (via)

Race for the Prize

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1

Flowers of Neptune 6 (Live Debut)

True Love Will Find You in the End

She Don't Use Jelly

Will You Return / When You Come Down

The Gash

All We Have Is Now

Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

There Should Be Unicorns

Are You a Hypnotist??

Waitin' for a Superman

Do You Realize??