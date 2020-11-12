The Flaming Lips playing “World’s First Space Bubble Concert” in December

The Flaming Lips have been talking about it, toying with it, testing it, and now they're actually doing it: they've announced they'll play the "World's First Space Bubble Concert" -- where the band and the audience are all in giant plastic bubbles -- at Oklahoma City's The Criterion on December 11.

Tickets -- there are only 100 available -- go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 AM CT. Tickets are good for three people in each bubble and "All attendees must sign the waiver before attending the show."

The Criterion is where they did the space bubble show test run that became their "Assassins of Youth" video and they've now released the video of the other song they played, "Brother Eye." Watch both of those below.

"It's a bizarre situation for sure," Wayne told us back in October. "I mean, I'm not suggesting the whole world should do it this way. I'm just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way, and if you like our music, you can come see us. You'll have to be in one of these space bubbles, but maybe that'll be a good thing."