The Flaming Lips prep ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ 20th anniversary box set

The Flaming Lips' Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots turned 20 over the weekend (read our look back) and frontman Wayne Coyne recently revealed that the band has been working on a 20th anniversary box set. While not officially announced, the 6-CD set is due out later this year, with vinyl probably not out till 2023.

The set includes the original album, all the Pink Robot singles with remixes and b-sides, plus Wayne Coyne's 4-track demos, live performances (Boston 2002 and London 2003), radio sessions, new interviews with Coyne, Steven Drozd, producer Dave Fridmann, manager Scott Booker, and more. While it won't have the 5.1 surround mix, Wayne says there will be a Dolby Atmos mix "in the not too distant future."

Wayne posted some of the production artwork from the Yoshimi box set and you can check that out below. Stay tuned for full details.

In other news, new documentary The Flaming Lips: Space Bubble Film, which followed the band's planning and performance of their pandemic space bubble shows in Oklahoma City, premiered at Tulsa's Circle Cinema Film Festival over the weekend. Hopefully more screenings will be announced soon. Check out the poster for the film below.

The Flaming Lips will be in NYC in September to play The Big Climate Thing festival at Forest Hills Stadium.

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set1 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set2 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set3 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set4 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set5 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set6 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set7 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set8 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set9 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set10 loading...

attachment-flaming-lips-yoshimi-box-set11 loading...