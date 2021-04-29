The Flaming Lips share “Lay Lady Lay” cover from upcoming Bob Dylan tribute

Bob Dylan turns 80 on May 24, and to celebrate, the June issue of Uncut magazine is dedicated to him and includes a tribute album featuring covers by Low, Weyes Blood, Cowboy Junkies, Thurston Moore, The Weather Station, Grandaddy's Jason Lytle, and more. We've already heard Low's rendition of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," and Uncut has now shared The Flaming Lips' rendition of Nashville Skyline's "Lay Lady Lay." They don't mess with it too much, but it's unmistakably The Flaming Lips.

"I think every songwriter loves this type of ‘romantic’ Bob Dylan song – he really can be very charming," Wayne Coyne told Uncut. "That line ‘Whatever colours you have in your mind/I show them to you and you see them shine...’ It’s the type of wordplay, though it seems kind of like jumbled surrealism, that actually gets to an unspeakable awkward truth."

You can listen to both the Lips' version of "Lay Lady Lay" and Bob's original, and check out the tracklist of the Uncut comp, below.

The June edition of Uncut, even though it's still April, is on sale now.

Uncut presents Dylan Revisited - tracklist

Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

Richard Thompson – This Wheel's On Fire

Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona

The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

The Weather Station – Precious Angel

Cowboy Junkies – I've Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin' In The Wind

Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

Low – Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez of Drive-By Truckers – Blind Willie McTell

Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin'

Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands