The Flaming Lips share “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad” from new album

The Flaming Lips have shared another song from their upcoming album, American Head, which is out September 11 via Warner Brothers. "Mother, Please Don't Be Sad" is a real lighters aloft, swaying stadium album, albeit one which is written from the point of view of a son who has already slipped this mortal coil. Wayne based the lyrics on a real life incident where he was held up and gunpoint while at work, but with an imagined tragic end. It's big, it's kinda weird, it's The Flaming Lips. You can watch the video below.