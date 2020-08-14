The Flaming Lips share “Will You Return / When You Come Down” from new LP

The new Flaming Lips album, American Head, is really shaping up to be melodic, mellow psychedelic record like we haven't really gotten since Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. They've just shared another single from it, "Will You Return / When You Come Down," which is really lovely and comes with a video the band made during quarantine at their fully equipped AV studio and plays off the album art. Watch below.

American Head is out September 11 via Warner Brothers.