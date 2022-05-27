The Flatliners announce first album in 5 years, ‘New Ruin,’ share “Performative Hours”

The Flatliners have been gradually expanding their 20th anniversary tour, but they've kept quiet about new music... until now! They've just announced their first album in five years, New Ruin, due August 5 via Fat Wreck Chords/Dine Alone. The first single is "Performative Hours," and it's exactly the kind of anthemic punk that this band has always excelled at, with huge hooks and some vicious scream-singing from Chris Cresswell. It comes with a Mitch Barnes-directed video, and here's what the band says:

We are pleased to introduce you to the most tumultuous host working in television today, Mr. hanging-on-by-a-thread himself - Ron Regal! Played by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll in the Mitch Barnes directed video for our brand new song “Performative Hours”, Ron is trying his absolute best while doing his undoubtedly worst. Enjoy the white knuckle ride while each guest on the telecast catastrophe ‘The Performative Hour’ wonders how the hell they got there and what on earth will happen next.

Watch/listen below.

As mentioned, the band's tour hits NYC on November 18 at Brooklyn Made with Pet Symmetry and Taking Meds. All dates are listed below.

Flatliners New Ruin loading...

The Flatliners -- 2022 Tour Dates

MON 30 MAY Stereo Glasgow, UK

TUE 31 MAY Exchange Bristol Bristol, UK

FRI 3 JUNE – SAT 4 JUNE Slam Dunk Festival North 2022 Leeds, UK

SAT 4 JUNE Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 Hatfield, UK

WED 15 JUNE Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY, US^

THU 16 JUNE Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, US^

FRI 17 JUNE The Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI, US^

SAT 18 JUNE Chop Shop Chicago, IL, US^

SAT 2 JULY The Dome London, UK

WED 27 JULY Sala But Madrid, Spain

THU 28 JULY Tsunami Xixón 2022 Gijón, Spain

FRI 29 JULY Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain

SUN 31 JULY Xtreme Fest 2022 Albi, France

MON 1 AUGUST Le Nouveau Monde Fribourg, Switzerland

TUE 2 AUGUST Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 Paris, France

THU 4 AUGUST Gebaeude9 Cologne, Germany

FRI 5 AUGUST Brakrock 2022 Duffel, Belgium

SAT 6 AUGUST Q-Factory Amsterdam, Netherlands

SUN 7 AUGUST Knust Hamburg, Germany

TUE 9 AUGUST Strom Munich, Germany

WED 10 AUGUST Punk Rock Holiday 2022 Tolmin, Slovenia

THU 11 AUGUST bay fest 2022 Igea Marina, Italy

FRI 12 AUGUST Tells Bells Festival 202 2Limburg, Germany

SAT 13 AUGUST SO36 Berlin, Germany

THU 8 SEPTEMBER Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

SAT 10 SEPTEMBER Super Friendly Fest - Day 1 2022 Edmonton, AB, Canada

SAT 10 SEPTEMBER Sea Change Super Friendly 2022 Edmonton, AB, Canada

SUN 11 SEPTEMBER Commonwealth Bar Calgary, AB, Canada

FRI 28 OCTOBER – SUN 30 OCTOBER The Fest 2022 Gainesville, FL, US

SAT 5 NOVEMBER – SUN 6 NOVEMBER Punk In The Park 2022 Silverado, CA, US

WED 16 NOVEMBER Songbyrd Washington, DC, US*

THU 17 NOVEMBER First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA, US*

FRI 18 NOVEMBER Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY, US*

SAT 19 NOVEMBER Sonia Boston, MA, US*

^ - w/ Mercy Union, Gladie

* - w/ Pet Symmetry, Taking Meds