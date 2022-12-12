The Flenser announce NYC showcase with Have a Nice Life, Midwife, Planning for Burial, more

Like they've done before, awesome dark music label The Flenser is throwing an NYC showcase in April. It happens on April 14 at Bowery Ballroom with Have a Nice Life (who will also be performing material from member Dan Barrett's Giles Corey project), Midwife, and Planning for Burial. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 14 at 10 AM, with a presale for supporters of The Enemies List Patreon starting Tuesday, December 13 at 10 AM.

