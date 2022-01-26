The Format cancel reunion shows

The Format were set to reunite in 2020 for shows in NYC, Chicago, and Phoenix, but those dates were rescheduled twice because of Covid, first to July of 2020, then to July of 2021. Now the band has announced they are cancelling them entirely.

"For the past two years we have really been looking forward to playing these reunion shows," a message from Sam and Nate reads. "This new year begins with some continued uncertainty, and as a band and crew with families, as well as traveling fans that we care about, we feel it's most responsible to cancel the currently scheduled shows and refund your tickets. It is not fair to continue to reschedule dates, and we would much prefer to revisit the idea of playing live when things are more certain and when we can all travel and safely enjoy ourselves."

"We appreciate your understanding," they continue. "We are sorry for all the back and forth. Perhaps once we get it properly sorted we can entertain the idea of some larger venues so that everyone who wants to will get a better chance to see us. Or wait to see us."

Joyce Manor were to have opened the NYC and Chicago shows, and Phantom Planet the Phoenix dates.