The Format reschedule reunion shows for 2022 (Joyce Manor opening in NYC & Chicago)

The Format were set to reunite last year for shows in NYC, Chicago and Phoenix in March and April of 2020. We all know what happened next, and they rescheduled the dates for July of that year, and then July of 2021. The band have now announced that the shows are getting rescheduled again for next year.

"Although millions of people are getting vaccinated every day," the band write, "we’re feeling uncertain about this summer so we’ve decided to push the reunion shows to next March and April, almost two years to the exact days that they were supposed to happen. Hopefully the third time’s a charm?"

The new dates are: NYC's Bowery Ballroom on March 18-20, Chicago's Lincoln Hall on March 25-27, and Phoenix's The Van Buren on April 1-3. They've also announced that in NYC and Chicago old friends Joyce Manor (The Format's Nate Ruess sings on JM's 2016 album Cody) will open, while Phantom Planet will open the Phoenix shows.

"Existing tickets will be valid for the new shows," the band note, and they've made a grid explaining which 2020/2021 shows are now the 2022 shows ticketholders now have. "If you can't make it to the new date, you'll have until May 6, 2021, to request a refund from wherever you bought your ticket.

New dates are listed below.

THE FORMAT - 2022 TOUR DATES

NEW YORK w/ Joyce Manor

Fri, March 20 -> Fri, July 17 -> Fri, July 16, 2021 -> Fri, March 18, 2022

Sat, March 21 -> Sat, July 18 -> Sat, July 17, 2021 -> Sat, March 19, 2022

Sun, March 22 -> Sun, July 19 -> Sun, July 18, 2021 -> Sun, March 20, 2022

CHICAGO w/ Joyce Manor

Fri, March 27 -> Tue, July 21 -> Fri, July 23, 2021 -> Fri, March 25, 2022

Sat, March 28 -> Wed, July 22 -> Sat, July 24 2021 -> Sat, March 26, 2022

Sun, March 29 -> Thur July 23 -> Sun, July 25, 2021 -> Sun, March 27, 2022

PHOENIX w/ Phantom Planet

Fri, April 3 -> Sat, July 25 -> Fri, July 30, 2021 -> Fri, April 1, 2022

Sat, April 4 -> Sun, July 26 -> Sat, July 31, 2021 -> Sat, April 2, 2022

Sun, April 5 -> Mon, July 27 -> Sun, Aug 1, 2021 -> Sun, April 3, 2022