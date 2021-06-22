The Forms announce Steve Albini-recorded first album in 10 years, share “Southern Ocean”

The Forms have been one of the more underrated bands in NYC since forming back in 2003, and though they've been pretty quiet recently, they just announced their first album in 10 years. (Their last release was 2011's Derealization EP, which features a collaboration with The National's Matt Berninger.) The new album was made with Steve Albini, who also helmed the band's first two albums, but first single "Southern Ocean" is a clear departure from the bare-bones guitar rock of The Forms' last Albini collaboration. This is a poppy, upbeat song powered by synths and drum machines, but still with that unique Forms flavor. Check it out below.

Album title, release date and other album details are still TBA, but the band is currently selling a limited 7" single for "Southern Ocean," which comes with a "surprise B side" and which is pay-what-you-want (with a suggested donation of $15). Pick yours up here.