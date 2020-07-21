The Front Bottoms announce drive-in concerts in NJ & Philly

The Front Bottoms' planned 2020 tour with Jimmy Eat World was not surprisingly cancelled, though the band recently tided fans over with an acoustic fireside livestream (which you can watch on Twitch), and now they'll be doing drive-in concerts in NJ and Philly. Here's more info, via press release:

Scheduled for August 23rd in Philadelphia, PA and August 27th in Oceanport, NJ, the concert series will see The Front Bottoms performing live for fans socially distanced in their cars and following state recommended health protocols. The Philadelphia date will be held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park as part of their “Live-In Drive-In” concert programming, while the New Jersey date will take place at Monmouth Park Racetrack for the nonprofit Count Basie Center’s “Drive-In Live” series. Tickets will be sold per car - four person maximum per car - and will be available beginning today via a special fan club presale starting at 10:00AM ET. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 24th, at 10:00AM ET, with portions of the proceeds from each concert benefitting local funds.

The concerts happen shortly after the release of the band's upcoming album In Sickness & In Flames, which drops August 21 via Fueled By Ramen. Watch the video for recent single "Montgomery Forever" below...

