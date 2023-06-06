The Front Bottoms announce fall tour with Vundabar & Slothrust
Having just wrapped up shows supporting the 10th anniversary of Talon of the Hawk, The Front Bottoms have now announced the second and third legs of the tour supporting their upcoming album You Are Who You Hang Out With. The second leg runs through September and spans the Midwest and East Coast, with support from Vundabar. The third leg kicks off in October and sees the duo joined by Slothrust and traveling through the South and West Coast, and landing in NYC for their final two shows. The run includes The Front Bottoms' appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC shows are on November 10 and 11 at Terminal 5, with Slothrust. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at noon local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 6 at noon.
The Front Bottoms also have a new single, "Punching Bag," on the way this Friday. Stay tuned.
THE FRONT BOTTOMS -- 2023 LIVE DATES
8/1 – 8/16: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 1 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND
9/15 – 10/1: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 2 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS VUNDABAR
10/20 – 11/11: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 3 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SLOTHRUST
8/1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
8/2 Kansas City, MO Grinders Crossroads
8/4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
8/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
8/7 Portland, OR Grand Lodge
8/8 Seattle, WA The Paramount
8/10 Berkley, CA UC Theatre
8/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
8/12 Los Angeles, CA The NoVo
8/16 Honolulu, HI republik^
9/15 Montreal, QC MTelus
9/16 Toronto, ON HISTORY
9/17 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
9/19 Columbus, OH KEMBA LIVE!
9/20 Milwaukee WI The Rave
9/22 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
9/23 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre
9/24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
9/26 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
9/28 Boston, MA Roadrunner
9/29 Boston, MA Roadrunner
9/30 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/1 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/20 San Diego, CA OMA
10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young - Las Vegas Festival Grounds #
10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young - Las Vegas Festival Grounds #
10/24 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
10/25 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
10/28 Austin, TX ACL Live (Moody Theater)
10/29 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum
10/31 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
11/2 Birmingham, AL Iron City
11/3 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/4 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
11/5 Columbia, SC The Senate
11/7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Raleigh
11/8 Silver Spring, MD Filmore Silver Spring
11/10 New York, NY Terminal 5
11/11 New York, NY Terminal 5
# Festival Date
* Album Release Show with Say Anything
^ No Kevin Devine