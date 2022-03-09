The Front Bottoms announce intimate NJ shows (BrooklynVegan Presale)

The Front Bottoms are playing a few intimate shows in their home state of NJ this spring. They've announced three nights at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on May 18, 19 and 20. "To say that we’re very excited to play Jersey City is an understatement," drummer Mathew Uychich says. "These shows are going to be very special." Guitarist / vocalist Brian Sella adds, "I spent the best years of my life in Jersey City! I should’ve never left. It’s an honor to return home once again!"

You can get tickets for nights one, two, and three early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, March 10 at 12 PM ET. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is JERSEY. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, March 11 at 12 PM.

The NJ shows are The Front Bottom's only upcoming dates at the moment. They released a new standalone single, "Lover Boy," in September; stream it below.

The Front Bottoms White Eagle Hall loading...

THE FRONT BOTTOMS: 2022 TOUR

May 18 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

May 19 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

May 20 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ