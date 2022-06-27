The Front Bottoms announce new EP, tour with The Joy Formidable (hear “More Than It Hurts You”)

Folk punk duo The Front Bottoms are back with a third EP as part of their "Grandma series," this one titled Theresa (out September 2 via Fueled By Ramen). Theresa follows in the footsteps of 2014's Rose and 2018's Ann EPs, named after band members Mat Uychich and Brian Sella's grandmothers and dedicated to the release of early, fan-favorite TFB tracks. With the announcement of the EP comes lead single "More Than It Hurts You," featuring strummy power chords, rolling drums, and lyrics as poignant as ever. Listen below.

The Front Bottoms have also announced a headlining tour this fall, kicking off with a Long Island show in Wantagh at Mulcahy's on September 14. The Joy Formidable and Mobley open some shows, and they also have festival appearances lined up at Riot Fest in Chicago, Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA, and Austin City Limits in Texas. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 10 am. Check out the full list of dates, plus artwork and track list for Theresa, below.

Theresa EP Track List

1. More Than it Hurts You

2. The Bongo Song

3. Hello World

4. The Supply of Power

5. The Winds

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9/14 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy’s

9/15 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

9/16 Columbus, OH Kemba Live

9/17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

9/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe

9/20 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s

9/21 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

9/22 Little Rock, AR The Hall

9/23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

9/25 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

9/26 Denver, CO Summit

9/27 Salt Lake City, UT Union

9/28 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

9/30 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

10/1 Tacoma, WA Temple Theater

10/3 Reno, NV Cargo

10/4 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst

10/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery

10/7 Riverside, CA Riverside Music Hall

10/8 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival

10/9 Ventura, CA Majestic Theater

10/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto

10/12 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/16 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/17 New Orleans, LA HOB NOLA

10/18 Birmingham, AL Iron City

10/19 Charlotte, NC Fillmore

10/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head