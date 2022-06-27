The Front Bottoms announce new EP, tour with The Joy Formidable (hear “More Than It Hurts You”)
Folk punk duo The Front Bottoms are back with a third EP as part of their "Grandma series," this one titled Theresa (out September 2 via Fueled By Ramen). Theresa follows in the footsteps of 2014's Rose and 2018's Ann EPs, named after band members Mat Uychich and Brian Sella's grandmothers and dedicated to the release of early, fan-favorite TFB tracks. With the announcement of the EP comes lead single "More Than It Hurts You," featuring strummy power chords, rolling drums, and lyrics as poignant as ever. Listen below.
The Front Bottoms have also announced a headlining tour this fall, kicking off with a Long Island show in Wantagh at Mulcahy's on September 14. The Joy Formidable and Mobley open some shows, and they also have festival appearances lined up at Riot Fest in Chicago, Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA, and Austin City Limits in Texas. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 10 am. Check out the full list of dates, plus artwork and track list for Theresa, below.
Theresa EP Track List
1. More Than it Hurts You
2. The Bongo Song
3. Hello World
4. The Supply of Power
5. The Winds
2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
9/14 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy’s
9/15 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
9/16 Columbus, OH Kemba Live
9/17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
9/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe
9/20 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s
9/21 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
9/22 Little Rock, AR The Hall
9/23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
9/25 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
9/26 Denver, CO Summit
9/27 Salt Lake City, UT Union
9/28 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
9/30 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
10/1 Tacoma, WA Temple Theater
10/3 Reno, NV Cargo
10/4 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst
10/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery
10/7 Riverside, CA Riverside Music Hall
10/8 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival
10/9 Ventura, CA Majestic Theater
10/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto
10/12 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater
10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/16 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/17 New Orleans, LA HOB NOLA
10/18 Birmingham, AL Iron City
10/19 Charlotte, NC Fillmore
10/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head