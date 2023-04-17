The Front Bottoms announce new LP ‘You Are Who You Hang Out With’ & Red Rocks show, share “Outlook”

Not only are The Front Bottoms celebrating the 10th anniversary of Talon of the Hawk on tour this year, they've also got a new album on the way: You Are Who You Hang Out With, due August 4 via Fueled by Ramen. The first single is "Outlook," a crunchy, catchy, power pop-punk song with that distinct Front Bottoms flair. Listen and watch the video (directed by Dad Filmed It) below.

The Talon of the Hawk tour is being opened by AJJ and hits the NYC-area at Long Island's Paramount on May 20. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Fest (with blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, and more), Las Vegas' When We Were Young (with blink-182, Green Day, and more), and Atlanta's Shaky Knees (with The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Manchester Orchestra, The Mars Volta, The Flaming Lips, and more). All dates are listed below.

The Front Bottoms also announced an album release show happening at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 4 with Say Anything and Kevin Devine.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS: 2023 TOUR

MAY 06 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees

MAY 19 Portland, ME Aura

MAY 20 Huntington, NY The Paramount

MAY 22 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground

MAY 23 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground

MAY 25 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

MAY 26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

MAY 28 Atlantic City, NJ Adjacent Fest

AUG 4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Say Anything & Kevin Devine

OCT 21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young

OCT 22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young