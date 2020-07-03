The Front Bottoms detail new album ‘In Sickness & In Flames,’ release new song “Montgomery Forever”

The Front Bottoms have been teasing a new album for a while, and previously released the songs "Camouflage" and "Everyone Blooms," and now they've finally announced the album along with the release of its third single. The album's called In Sickness & In Flames, and it was produced by Long Island emo veteran Mike Sapone. It drops August 21 via Fueled By Ramen (pre-order).

The third single is "Montgomery Forever," which sounds like classic Front Bottoms and is pretty promising stuff. Listen and watch the video (directed by longtime collaborator Mark Jaworski, who also took the above photo) below.

Tracklist

01. everyone blooms

02. camouflage

03. jerk

04. the truth

05. montgomery forever

06. the hard way

07. leaf pile

08. new song d

09. Fairbanks, Alaska

10. love at first sight

11. bus beat

12. make way