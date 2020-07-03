The Front Bottoms detail new album ‘In Sickness & In Flames,’ release new song “Montgomery Forever”
The Front Bottoms have been teasing a new album for a while, and previously released the songs "Camouflage" and "Everyone Blooms," and now they've finally announced the album along with the release of its third single. The album's called In Sickness & In Flames, and it was produced by Long Island emo veteran Mike Sapone. It drops August 21 via Fueled By Ramen (pre-order).
The third single is "Montgomery Forever," which sounds like classic Front Bottoms and is pretty promising stuff. Listen and watch the video (directed by longtime collaborator Mark Jaworski, who also took the above photo) below.
Tracklist
01. everyone blooms
02. camouflage
03. jerk
04. the truth
05. montgomery forever
06. the hard way
07. leaf pile
08. new song d
09. Fairbanks, Alaska
10. love at first sight
11. bus beat
12. make way