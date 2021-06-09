The Front Bottoms release new song ft. Matt Skiba, announce 2021 tour

The Front Bottoms celebrated their 2020 album In Sickness & In Flames with some drive-in concerts, but now they've announced their first proper tour since its release. They've also released a new single, "Voodoo Magic," which features guitar by Alkaline Trio co-frontman (and current blink-182 member) Matt Skiba.

The tour kicks off in New Haven on September 14, about a month and a half after TFB play Lollapalooza, and then it hits NYC the next night before heading South and then going to the West Coast and back, ending in the band's home state of NJ in October.

The NYC show is at Pier 17 on September 15 and the NJ show is at Starland Ballroom on October 24. Tickets for all dates are on presale for members of The Front Bottoms’ Motorcycle Club now. Local presales begin Thursday (6/10) at noon ET and the general on-sale begins Friday (6/11) at noon local time.

All dates are listed, alongside the James Blagden-directed animated video for "Voodoo Magic," below.

The Front Bottoms -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

9/14 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

9/15 New York, NY Pier 17

9/17 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

9/18 Richmond, VA The National

9/19 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

9/21 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

9/22 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/24 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

9/26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

9/27 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live

9/28 Austin, TX Stubb’s

9/30 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/1 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

10/2 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

10/5 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

10/7 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

10/8 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

10/11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

10/13 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

10/14 Lawrence, KS The Granada

10/15 ???????, IL Venue TBD

10/16 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

10/18 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/19 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

10/21 Philadelphia, PA Stage AE

10/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/23 Worcester, MA The Palladium

10/24 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

--

