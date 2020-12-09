The Front Bottoms throwing virtual Champagne Jam ft Kevin Devine, Chris Farren, more

The Front Bottoms' annual Champagne Jam holiday show won't be happening in its usual form because of coronavirus, but the band has announced that they are taking it virtual for 2020. Streaming on Friday, December 18 at 7 PM ET, Champagne Jam 2020 will feature performances from Kevin Devine, Chris Farren, Mat Kerekes of Citizen, Kississippi, Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, Sincere Engineer, Bad Bad Hats, Grouplove, The Front Bottoms themselves, and more. See the lineup in full below.

"We haven't let anything stop us from throwing our annual Champagne Jam in the past and despite all of the challenges, this year will be no different," The Front Bottoms says. "This year the Champagne Jam will be VIRTUAL and you can tune in from the comfort and safety of your own home. It’s a collection of some of our closest friends and favorite artists, and we are so excited to keep the tradition of Champagne Jam alive with you."

Tickets go on sale Friday 12/11 at 10 AM ET, with a pre-sale for members of The Front Bottoms' Motorcycle Club happening now. Proceeds from tickets will be donated to Feeding America, Planned Parenthood, and 1% for the Planet.