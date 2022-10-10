The Game names his top 5 LA rap albums of all time

The Game may be best known these days for how outspoken he is and for giving constant hot takes and for dissing past collaborators, but he also knows a thing or two about classic West Coast rap albums (his 2005 debut album The Documentary definitely is one), so it's worth noting that he appeared on UPROXX's Fresh Pair show and named his top five LA rap albums ever.

"Number one, [Dr. Dre]'s The Chronic, for me," he said, "just because in order of appearance is important to me, because everyone is motivated by things that happened before them."

"I have to go with [Snoop Dogg's] Doggystyle after that. I feel like The Chronic was low-key Snoop’s first album too," he continued. Then he (naturally) names his own album The Documentary, "just because of what that album did, I did that in a time in LA when I was the only, the biggest rapper, and I held it down for almost ten years alone."

"At number 4, for me, it would have to be good kid, m.A.A.d city, because I watched Kendrick [Lamar] and his essence going from literally a good kid in a mad city, how he fought through being non-affiliated and staying the course, and then putting out that album, the one that should've won a Grammy to me. Not saying that DAMN., I listened to DAMN. yesterday, it was incredible again, but good kid, m.A.A.d city was an amazing first project.

"And then at 5, I feel inclined to say [Ice Cube's] Death Certificate just because of what that was to me."

Watch the full segment: