The Game shares his list of the top 10 rappers alive

The Game is the latest rapper to share his list of the best rappers alive. He shared a top 10 list in order, with Jay-Z at #1, and added that the list is "not including myself" but also, "by the way, I’ll go bar for bar with anybody on this list." Here's his full list:

1. Jay-Z

2. Nas

3. Lil Wayne

4. Eminem

5. Kendrick Lamar

6. Snoop Dogg

7. Drake

8. Andre 3000

9. J. Cole

10. Lil Baby

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Drake recently shared best rappers lists too. What do you think of The Game's picks?

