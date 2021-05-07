The Game shares his list of the top 10 rappers alive
The Game is the latest rapper to share his list of the best rappers alive. He shared a top 10 list in order, with Jay-Z at #1, and added that the list is "not including myself" but also, "by the way, I’ll go bar for bar with anybody on this list." Here's his full list:
1. Jay-Z
2. Nas
3. Lil Wayne
4. Eminem
5. Kendrick Lamar
6. Snoop Dogg
7. Drake
8. Andre 3000
9. J. Cole
10. Lil Baby
--
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Drake recently shared best rappers lists too. What do you think of The Game's picks?
--