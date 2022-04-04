The Gaslight Anthem add new dates with Jeff Rosenstock to tour

The Gaslight Anthem recently revealed their return to "full time status as a band," announcing US tour dates with Jeff Rosenstock and Tigers Jaw. They've now added new dates to that tour, in Toronto, Philadelphia, and Holmdel, NJ. See their updated dates below.

The new NJ date is at PNC Bank Arts Center on October 8, with support from Jeff Rosenstock. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale beginning Tuesday, April 5 at 10 AM local (password: TGA2022).

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

SEPTEMBER 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO †

SEPTEMBER 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic †

SEPTEMBER 17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium †

SEPTEMBER 18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union †

SEPTEMBER 21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium †

SEPTEMBER 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis †

SEPTEMBER 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre ^

OCTOBER 1 - Toronto, ONT - RBC Echo Beach ^

OCTOBER 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^

OCTOBER 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

OCTOBER 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

OCTOBER 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ^

OCTOBER 8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

† w/ special guest Tigers Jaw

^ w/ special guest Jeff Rosenstock